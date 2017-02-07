Crowd At The #IStandWithNigeria Protest Yesterday
Area fada Charly boy, comedian Seyi Law and other different media personnels were also present at the protest which lasted for over 2 hours. Over 500 people were believed to have taken part of the protest to demand good governance and an urgent explanation for the country’s economic downturn.
