A Truck belonging to Dangote Group Plc, on Friday, crushed Mr. Mukhtar Abdulkarim, a Second Republic Senator, to death. Mr. Abdulkarim, along with his brother and driver, was traveling between Kano and Zamfara states on Friday when the truck rammed into his car, killing him instantly.His brother, Mr. Buhari Abdulkarim, an architect, and his driver were injured in the accident. Both are