‘Ayamma’ produced by Nollywood prominent producer Emem Isong-Misodi and directed by Chris Eneaji, is barely two weeks old in cinemas and is receiving affirmative reviews from viewers who have watched the movie. Not only that, the movie is packing the cinema halls across Nigeria. The movie which was released in cinemas on Friday, December 23, stars Adesua Etomi, Wale Ojo, Ime Bishop Umoh,