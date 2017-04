Twenty-one-year-old Chidubem Obelue, will spend the rest of his days gnashing his teeth and regretting his decision to kill his father. The deceased, Pastor Simeon Obelue, 59, was until his tragic death the parish pastor of Christ Holy Church a.k.a “Odozi Obodo” in Iwolla-oghi town, Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State. Like every good father, Simeon had advised his son to renounce