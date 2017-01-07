GLO CAF Awards Hosts RMD And Mimi Fawaz Styled By Swankyjerry
Yesterday was the GLO Caf awards and Jeremiah Ogbodo the multiple award winning stylist and fashion influencer and CEO Swanky’s signatures Styling styled the hosts for the award and he did a good job!. Well done Swankstar!
