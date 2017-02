”I went to Kaduna not to do city review; it is just that the amebo part of me won’t stop me from writing about what I saw on the way…” The road to Kaduna from Abuja was horrific. I had been told that the journey would take no more than one and a half hours, and I had set out early for a 9 am appointment as scheduled, but I didn’t get to Kaduna until four hours later.