Kogi State Governor, Alh.Yahaya Bello, has said Nigerians are resolute in their support for President Muhammadu Buhari. In a message to the Change Forum, an APC advocacy group through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, the Governor said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has given credibility to the image of the nation in the eye of the world.“