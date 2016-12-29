Governor Ikpeazu Tells Abians As They Confer Him With Title That He Will Begin Payment Of Salaries Through Individual Cheques.

The people of Ohanze Isiahia in Obingwa LGA have conffered the chieftaincy title of AHURUMBU 1 of Ngwa land on their in-law and State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. Speaking at Ohanze Primary School Field, venue of the grand reception Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu announced that he will begin payment of Abia State staff salaries through individual cheques to ensure that ghost workers do not benefit

