The 2016 City People Entertainment Award winner, Humblesmith is full of thanks as he reminisces on the year, 2016. ‘The year 2016 has it own challenges but I am grateful to God for the success of 2016, he said.“I am grateful to God for His favours. 2016 has been a wonderful year for me. The events were massive and I am looking forward to more. To all my fans, I say thank you for your love