Jude Okoye Rants Over Arrest Of Onatorio MD
Posted January 27, 2017
Ontario MD Ada Ugo -Ngali was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment yesterday for oil subsidy scam amounting to billions of Naira….The other accomplice Mr Walter Wagbatsoma is under house arrest in the UK…
