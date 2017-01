Ugandans were recently stunned following a will left behind by a deceased man, ordering his wife to bury him with Shs200 million (N17m). He said he would take the money to heaven to bribe the Almighty Father on Judgment Day so He could forgive his earthly sins.Charles Obong, 52, until his demise worked as a senior personnel officer in the ministry of Public Service from 2006 to 2016.