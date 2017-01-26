Match This….
Posted January 26, 2017 4:34 am by admin Comments
I have worked this out in my head one million times and I cant find the match stick to be moved….
Related posts:
- WCQ: FIFA rejects Nigeria’s bid to change match venue Football’s world football governing body, FIFA, has turned down Nigeria’s request for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Swaziland to be...
- NFF holds Match Commissioners’ seminar The 2017 NFF Match Commissioners’ seminar will take place at the Sharon Ultimate Hotels, Abuja today. Chairman of the NFF...
- NFF challenges match commissioners on diligence The 2017 NFF Match Commissioners’ seminar began in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Tuesday, with NFF President Amaju Pinnick...
- Gusau declares open match commissioners’ seminar Chairman of Chairmen, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Wednesday in Abuja declared open the 2016 NFF Match Commissioners’ Seminar, harping...
- ABU makes history, becomes first to host American Football match in West Africa The prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has yet again imprinted its name in the history books by being the first...
- Despite A ‘Football Match For Peace’ In South Sudan, 3 Killed As Match Was On The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says three people have been killed in South Sudan in clashes that broke out during...
- Nigeria league teams face new sanctions for assault on match officials The sanction placed on assault of match officials before now was a fine of N200, 000. The post Nigeria league...
- NPFL: Our Match Against MFM Difficult – Rangers’ Coach Rangers International FC of Enugu Coach, Imama Amapakapo, said on Thursday that their rescheduled match against Mountain of Fire and...
- Samuel, Adi unfit for Egypt match—Official CSKA Moscow striker Aaron Samuel and Fenando Adi from MLS side Portland Timbers were not listed for both AFCON qualifiers...
- Egypt Junior Open: Nigeria’s Oginni wins opening match Oshonaike, a table tennis champion- image source Dribble Olasunkanmi Oginni, a National junior whipped his Qatari opponent Ali Mohammed in...
What do you think?