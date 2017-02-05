Meet 60 Year Old Bride Sarah – She Looks 30!
Posted February 5, 2017
Beautiful Sarah was waiting for Mr Right when she was in her 30’s but he didnt show up until she clocked 60!…..Interestingly,whilst Sarah found love at 60,she still looked half her age! WOW!!! Congrats to them…… It is never too late to find love!
