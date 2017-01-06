Mr Nigeria International Shares Touching Encounter With ‘Special Woman’
Posted January 6, 2017 1:34 pm by admin Comments
Note that I used the word ‘Special woman’ because I do not believe his story that she is Mad… The Woman in the photo shoot is the alleged man woman…..
Related posts:
- True story: An interesting personal encounter with a mad woman Article written by a LIB reader who had a personal encounter with a mad woman. Read below. This happened a...
- Charly Boy weighs in on TY Bello & Olajumoke’s Chanced Encounter in New Article Bread seller. TYBello. Photo-shoot. I’m sure you all know what I’m talking about precisely. Yes, you’ve heard about it but...
- Heartbreaking: Kenyan photographer shares touching images of his pregnant wife’s final moments on earth This will leave you in tears. A renowned Kenyan photographer, Joe Makeni shared heartbreaking moments in images leading up to...
- Man, 39, in court for allegedly touching woman’s private part An Auchi Magistrates’ Court in Edo on Monday remanded 39-year-old Mustapha Mamud in prison for allegedly touching a woman’s private...
- Nigeria’s Hairiest woman, Queen Okafor shares interesting new selfies Described as Nigeria’s Hairiest woman, Queen Okafor shared these cleavage bearing selfies of herself via Social Media. Continue to see...
- Alleged failed sugery on woman with eight months pregnancy: Our story by LUTH CMD The story of 37 – year – old Funmilola (Lola) Oniyelu, who alleged she was mismanaged by doctors at the...
- After Travelling Abroad, Ose fell in Love with the 1st Nigerian Woman he Met! See their Fab Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot Hello & Happy Friday! You know how much we love love on BN Weddings. Today’s story is cute, and we...
- Flight attendant shares warm story of his encounter with a Nigerian man traveling for the first time Micheal Ray Huerata, who is a flight attendant/air host, with one of the international airlines shared this warm story on...
- Touching photo of Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo with woman who passed through trials and discrimination due to infertility Wife of the Vice President Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo is seen here with a victim of discrimination due to infertility. The woman...
- “Even though I’m a woman rights activist…the man is supposed to be a step ahead of the woman” – Nollywood Actress Foluke Daramola shares her views The issue of gender equality has been a huge issue in Nigeria for quite some time but things escalated when...
What do you think?