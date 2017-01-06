Mr Nigeria International Shares Touching Encounter With ‘Special Woman’

Posted January 6, 2017 1:34 pm by Comments

Note that I used the word ‘Special woman’ because I do not believe his story that she is Mad… The Woman in the photo shoot is the alleged man woman…..

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. True story: An interesting personal encounter with a mad woman Article written by a LIB reader who had a personal encounter with a mad woman. Read below. This happened a...
  2. Charly Boy weighs in on TY Bello & Olajumoke’s Chanced Encounter in New Article Bread seller. TYBello. Photo-shoot. I’m sure you all know what I’m talking about precisely. Yes, you’ve heard about it but...
  3. Heartbreaking: Kenyan photographer shares touching images of his pregnant wife’s final moments on earth This will leave you in tears. A renowned Kenyan photographer, Joe Makeni shared heartbreaking moments in images leading up to...
  4. Man, 39, in court for allegedly touching woman’s private part An Auchi Magistrates’ Court in Edo on Monday remanded 39-year-old Mustapha Mamud in prison for allegedly touching a woman’s private...
  5. Nigeria’s Hairiest woman, Queen Okafor shares interesting new selfies Described as Nigeria’s Hairiest woman, Queen Okafor shared these cleavage bearing selfies of herself via Social Media. Continue to see...
  6. Alleged failed sugery on woman with eight months pregnancy: Our story by LUTH CMD The story of 37 – year – old Funmilola (Lola) Oniyelu, who alleged she was mismanaged by doctors at the...
  7. After Travelling Abroad, Ose fell in Love with the 1st Nigerian Woman he Met! See their Fab Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot Hello & Happy Friday! You know how much we love love on BN Weddings. Today’s story is cute, and we...
  8. Flight attendant shares warm story of his encounter with a Nigerian man traveling for the first time Micheal Ray Huerata, who is a flight attendant/air host, with one of the international airlines shared this warm story on...
  9. Touching photo of Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo with woman who passed through trials and discrimination due to infertility Wife of the Vice President Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo is seen here with a victim of discrimination due to infertility. The woman...
  10. “Even though I’m a woman rights activist…the man is supposed to be a step ahead of the woman” – Nollywood Actress Foluke Daramola shares her views The issue of gender equality has been a huge issue in Nigeria for quite some time but things escalated when...

< YOHAIG home