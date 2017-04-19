Nigerian Singer Tekno Is Sick And US Bound For Treatment
Posted April 19, 2017 7:34 pm by admin Comments
Oh Dear..Techno has announced that he has GERD and going offstage to seek treatment in the US…Oh Dear,oh dear….
Related posts:
- Singer Tekno’s Sickness Worsens, Off To America For Proper Treatment Of Acid Reflux Nigerian Singer, Tekno has been flown out of the country to America for an urgent treatment of acid reflux —...
- Four Nigerian stowaways on a Malaysian bound cargo ship arrested after one fell sick due to hunger Four Nigerians, 24 year old Ahmed Azeez, 33 year old Tunde Yagba, 25 year old Adewale Sunday and 3 year...
- #SaveMayowa was a scam! She was sick but was beyond treatment. Her family stole money from Nigerians This is such a sad thing for me to report this afternoon. Just two days after we were all happy...
- Gaviscon partners stakeholders on Reflux Disease treatment In line with the need to collaborate with stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector to boost the treatment of Gastro-Oesophageal Reflux...
- Tekno reveals that he’s suffering from Acid Reflux, jets off to the U.S for proper treatment Pana crooner, Tekno, revealed this in a post shared via Instagam minutes ago. Acid reflux is a condition characterized by...
- Fancy a Fire Treatment? Check Out this Split End Treatment that Involves Burning Your Hair Those split ends must really be getting on your nerves. After Victoria Secret model, Alessandra Ambrosio posted this photo of...
- Experts Seek Diagnosis For Malaria Before Treatment DETERMINED to ensure that malaria reporting remains a topical and relevant health issue as it affects Nigerians, Malaria No More...
- Participate in this Free Fertility Treatment Contest brought to you by Fertility Treatment Support Foundation | Entry closes October 18th Interested married couples are forwarding their entries in large numbers for the 2015 free fertility treatment contest tagged ‘Little Miracles‘....
- Popular Nigerian highlife singer, Tony Grey, dies Popular Nigerian highlife musician, Tony Grey is dead. According to reports, the Ozimba crooner based in Warri, Delta State, who...
- Check Out The New Hairdo Singer Tekno Is Rocking Tekno was spotted with a new hairdo recently which he had uploaded on his instagram page. Please rate this style....
What do you think?