OAP Freeze Responds To Estranged Wife’s Interview Detailing The Domestic Violence She Suffered.

He is Responding to the Interview his estranged wife Opeyemi granted exclusively to Bellanaija…Read it here Greetings to you all… You see, it’s a good thing I called out the fake account ‘Andela’, because it is now obvious who was behind it all along. – Dear Opeyemi, Why are you doing this? And why at this time? I am tempted to start releasing real evidence, but you know what? I won’t