OAP Freeze Responds To Estranged Wife’s Interview Detailing The Domestic Violence She Suffered.

Posted April 22, 2017 10:34 pm by Comments

He is Responding to the Interview his estranged wife Opeyemi granted exclusively to Bellanaija…Read it here Greetings to you all… You see, it’s a good thing I called out the fake account ‘Andela’, because it is now obvious who was behind it all along. – Dear Opeyemi, Why are you doing this? And why at this time? I am tempted to start releasing real evidence, but you know what? I won’t

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Freeze Says He Was Once a Victim of Domestic Violence…Asks ‘What if I died from the injuries?’ Over the weekend Cool FM OAP Freeze shared a few social media posts that people suspected were about his estranged...
  2. Freeze’s Ex-Wife Ope Responds, “I have never been a violent adulteress!” The saga continues. After Cool FM OAP Freeze accused his ex-wife, Opeyemi Olarinde of cheating on him and even released...
  3. Tonto Dikeh shares photos from the injuries she suffered from alleged domestic violence During the interview with Mediaroom Hub, Tonto shared photos of the injuries she claimed she suffered from her estranged husband,...
  4. Tonto Dikeh’s Exclusive interview Detailing Her Domestic Violence Story OMG she talked!!! Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh shares her Domestic Violence story….OMG…..so horrible…. This is the first time I am...
  5. Check Out 7 Nigerian Celebrities Who Suffered Domestic Violence According to Wikipedia, Domestic violence (also named domestic abuse, battering, or family violence) is a pattern of behavior which involves violence...
  6. ‘I have long moved on. I have an amazing woman in my life’ Freeze Gives an Interview about Conflict with his Ex-wife For the past few years days, OAP Freeze has strongly voiced out his opinions about his estranged wife as well...
  7. Tonto Dikeh’s Estranged Husband Grants First Interview After Crashed Marriage Tonto Dikeh’s estrange husband, Dr. Olakunle Churchill has granted his first interview to Toast Magazine since his marriage to the...
  8. The Pic Of Freeze Kissing Basketmouth’s Wife: Comedian Bovi & Elsie React (Pics) When Freeze shared a photo of himself kissing Basketmouth’s wife Elsie Okpocha, rumours were rife that he may have dated...
  9. Mel B’s Estranged Husband Stephen Belafonte Breaks Silence on Shocking Abuse Allegations Mel B’s estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, is denying the America’s Got Talent judge’s allegations that he was both physically and...
  10. My estranged wife invited armed robbers to rob my junior wife – husband A middle aged man, Lateef Komolafe, on Wednesday told an Igando Customary Court that his estranged wife, Tawakalitu, invited armed...

< YOHAIG home