President Buhari Departs Abuja To United Kingdom On A 10-Day Vacation
Posted January 20, 2017 1:34 am by admin Comments (1)
The President travelled to the UK today and will be back after 10 days…. Safe Journey President Bubu,I pray you rest well.
One response to President Buhari Departs Abuja To United Kingdom On A 10-Day Vacation
DAN DAUDA January 20th, 2017 at 8:55 am
SAFE JOURNEY BABA