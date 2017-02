I eat Breakfast around this time and but I am sure that some people already had a quick one before dashing out. I have to make Omelette today for everyone but I think I will load mine to make it complete – Every thing except Onions. A hot glass of Cappuccino will do me some good this morning!…I wish i could make Moin-moin. What are you having? Mrs Romas my darling, any mouth watering