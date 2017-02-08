Seyi Shay Styled By Swankyjerry For BBNaija First Live Eviction
Seyi shay who performed at the big brother Naija 1st eviction LIVE on Sunday in South Africa was styled by multiple award winning celebrity stylist and fashion influencer Swankyjerry in two stunning outfits .
