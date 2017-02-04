Shocking Revelation Of How Notorious Criminal Vampire Turned Prison Officials Into Errand Boys
This is a MUST READ. The invasion of an Owerri High Court by a dare-devil gang of criminals, last week, and the subsequent rescue and release of suspected hardened criminals on trial could aptly be tagged ‘ The Day of the Jackal’ from the epic thriller novel by celebrated English writer Frederick Forsyth. The auguries are hideous but intriguing. That penultimate Friday, the sanctity of
What do you think?