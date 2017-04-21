Stephanie Linus And Hubby Idahosa Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary
Posted April 21, 2017 10:34 am by admin Comments
Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus this time five years ago caused commotion with her parisien wedding.. I still Remember eeeeh and babygirl my son who paged for you is as tall as you are now..hehehehe. May what is sealed in Heaven remain sealed on earth. Congrats ..
