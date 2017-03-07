Stephanie Otobo Press Release “Apostle Suleman Is Innocent,I Dont Know Festus Keyamo
In a dramatic twist, the Canada based singer, Stephanie Otobo, has come out to debunk all the claims she purportedly made against man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman which was published by Sahara Reporters. Otobo, in her statement, disclosed that she’s just 23-year-old and doesn’t know Festus Keyamo from anywhere. She also revealed that Apostle Suleman is innocent and that some gullible
Mbata,N March 12th, 2017 at 10:19 pm
Since the servant of God, Apostle Suleman came out and spoke boldly challenging the agents of darkness who are spearheading the killing of Christians in the North, they have sworn to rubbish him and his ministry.
The truth will always prevail, God will fight Apostle Suleman’s battle because he spoke as he was led.
Ride on and stand strong for your faith and the powers of darkness will never prevail. Light will always prevail against darkness.