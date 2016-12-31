Super Eagles’ Striker Emmanuel Echiejile Weds Vwemo Ziregbe.
Posted December 31, 2016
Nigerian Striker, Emmanuel Echiejile yesterday tied the knot with his hearthrob Vwemo Ziregbe in Warri Delta State.The event held yesterday, December 30th.
