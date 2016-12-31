Super Eagles’ Striker Emmanuel Echiejile Weds Vwemo Ziregbe.

Nigerian Striker, Emmanuel Echiejile yesterday tied the knot with his hearthrob Vwemo Ziregbe in Warri Delta State.The event held yesterday, December 30th.

