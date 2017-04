Have a Splendid Day Everyone… Just got a new phone and thinking of changing numbers Incase i break this simcard in the process of reducing it or i opt for a new number and carry around three phones which is not cool at all…..#stress #makeideythinkam #hissss OH DEBBY!…. Good day darling. My name is debby and am a blog visitor. I love you Stella , you are a lady with a heart of