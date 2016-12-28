Wedding Off?
Posted December 28, 2016 1:34 am by admin Comments
Lilian and Ubi’s son Jayden is soooo cute and thats all i see!!!
Related posts:
- Ubi Franklin & Actress Lilian Esoro’s 3 Months Son Gets His Own Social Media Account Ubi Franklin is still in cloud9 over his baby boy, Jayden. The TripleMG boss took to social media to share...
- Ubi Franklin Celebrates 1st Wedding Anniversary, Hails His Actress Wife (Pics) The Internet has been buzzing that there might be a crack in ubi and Lilian Esoro’s wedding. Today happens to...
- Lilian Esoro Steps Out In Cross River Attire For Her Wedding Reception Her husband, Ubi Franklin is from Cross River State, so Lilian decided to rock something from her in-laws for her...
- See Lilian Esoro’s Steamy Wedding Dance for Hubby Ubi Franklin BN has been live on the scene all day, bringing you updates from TV star Lilian Esoro and music exec...
- All the Fun Moments & Official Photos from Lilian Esoro’s Bridal Shower Lilian Esoro was glowing as she was hosted by friends to a surprise Miami-themed bridal shower a couple of days...
- Ubi Franklin showers wife with praise as they celebrate 1year wedding anniversary The Made Men Music boss took to Instagram to celebrate his wife on their one year wedding anniversary. He wrote;...
- Cute Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Soldier & His Stunning Fiancee Who Says Nigerian Soldiers Can’t Be Romantic? See These Cute Pre-wedding Photos The pre-wedding photos of a Nigerian Army Micheal...
- BN Celebrity Weddings: Lilian Esoro & Ubi Franklin’s Wedding Actress Lilian Esoro and music mogul, Triple MG record label boss Ubi Franklin had a beautiful well-documented wedding journey. Their...
- Adaeze & Joseph Yobo welcome Baby Jayden! Click to See the Little Cutie Congrats are in order to Adaeze and Joseph Yobo. The beauty queen and football star couple are now proud parents...
- Ubi Franklin talks Lilian Esoro, Wedding Details & More, Says ‘The marriage would definitely be this year in Nigeria’ MMMG boss, Ubi Franklin, surprised a lot of people with the exciting news of his engagement to actress Lilian Esoro...
What do you think?