Wizkid’s Babymama Shola Ogudu Flaunts Engagement Ring
Posted January 8, 2017 10:34 pm by admin Comments
Oluwanishola Ogudu, the babymama of Nigerian pop singer,starboy Wizkid is reportedly engaged… From the inscription on the photo….”YES” means YES! Congratulations to her if indeed she is about to walk down the Aisle.
Related posts:
- Wizkid’s Babymama, Sola Ogudu And Son Look Good In New Photos Moments ago, Wizkid’s first babymama, Sola Ogudu shared new photos of her son with the caption: "Just Because I’m Forever...
- Wizkid And Family “Begging” Binta, His Second Babymama (Pics) It looks like Starboy chief, Wizkid is patching things up with his second babymama, Binta in his bid to keep...
- Wizkid’s First Son And Babymama Jet Out To Florida For Vacation (Pics) Wizkid Son And Babymama Jets Out To Florida For Vacation [PICS] Wizkid’ son Boluwatife and his mom, Sola Ogudugu have...
- Wizkid’s Second Babymama Shares New Photos Of Baby Looking More Like The Singer Wizkid’s alleged babymama, Binta Bello posted these pictures on the baby, King Ayo Balogun’s Instagram yesterday. At 6 months old,...
- IK Ogbonna’s fiancee Sonia Morales flaunts her engagement ring Diamonds and a baby! Lucky woman! IK Ogbonna’s fiancee, Sonia, who is expecting a child with the actor/model flaunted her...
- Serena Williams shows off her new massive diamond engagement ring Serena Williams showed off her new massive diamond engagement ring when she posted a photo on Thursday with her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian....
- Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu, Hangs Out With Wizkid’s Ex, Tania Omotayo Sophia Momodu and popular Nigerian model, Tania Omotayo, the ex-girlfriend of pop star, Wizkid both attended the 2016 Elite Model...
- “Falling In Love Is Embarrassing” – Wizkid’s Babe, Justine Skye https://mobile.twitter.com/JustineSkye/status/811050375008567300?p=v Wizkid ’s last known girlfriend Justine Skye has been tweeting in her feelings.The singer on Twitter in series of...
- Solidstar Shows Off His Beautiful Babymama And Son Singer, Solid star shared a rare photo of his baby mama and son. https://www.instagram.com/p/BISNj8KDKee/?hl=en Nairaland...
- Nicki Minaj still rocking her ‘engagement’ ring, Drake congratulates her So, it’s either Nicki is hiding her engagement to Meek Mill from her mother (who told Bossip last week that...
What do you think?