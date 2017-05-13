Chronicle Of Blog Visitor Narrative

Posted May 13, 2017 1:00 pm by

Chronicle Of Blog Visitor Narrative
Source: Stella Dimoko KorkusPublished on 13-05-2017
2 days ago

Related posts:

  1. The Naira vs Gold and Silver As of 2nd February 2015 Person A and Person B both had N10m.   Person A decides to do things...
  2. 1960bet.com pays out N58 million to University Professor 1960bet.com pays out N58 million History was made on the 22nd of August, when a Professor of Computer Engineering at...
  3. 357 prison inmates to write UTME The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says out of the 1.7 million candidates that will sit for UTME examinations...
  4. Kano anti-corruption agency suspends Emir’s probe Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II PHOTO: TWITTER/GOVERNOR KADUNA Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission has suspended its probe...
  5. General Electric pays protesting workers’ salary arrears Abel Agarin, Lagos Zonal Chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), confirmed the payment...
  6. Meningitis death toll tops 1,000 More than 1,000 people have died in an outbreak of meningitis in Nigeria, the Centre for Disease Control said Thursday,...
  7. Osinbajo’s panel again quizzes NIA DG Suspended Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) Director-General, Ayo Oke being shielded by his body guard from cameras shortly after his suspension...
  8. Triple suicide blasts hit Maiduguri PHOTO: AFP Three suicide bombings rocked the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, killing one civilian militia member and...
  9. Buhari fails to convene Federal Executive Council meeting President Muhammadu Buhari • Easter holiday to blame, say presidential aides The regular Wednesday meeting of the Federal Executive Council...
  10. Ebola resurgence: Government steps up surveillance at airports The World Health Organisation (WHO), Friday, declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying that at least...

< YOHAIG home