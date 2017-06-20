Tecno Phantom 5 Price in Nigeria – Tecno Mobile Review

Tecno Phantom 5

The Tecno Phantom 5 was unveiled a couple of days ago and the smartphone is the official successor of the Phantom Z.

The TECNO Phantom 5, which is fully optimized for work and leisure, comes with amazing, never-before-seen and first-of-a-kind features which will definitely wow customers.

The TECNO Phantom 5 sports a 5.5-inch HD display, MediaTek TFA9890 Octa-core chipset, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, runs Android 5.1 OS and is 4G LTE-compatible with a long lasting non-removable 3000mAH battery.

Also, the device comes in two variants – Champagne Gold and Space Gray, and boasts a 13MP autofocus rear camera that takes pictures even in low light and HiFi 2.0 Dolby Nature surround audio-first natural Boom sound stereos with zero sound distortion.

The device sports an amazing fingerprint sensor comfortably placed at the rear of the device for fingerprint identification, which serves as a good security feature.

Speaking further on the fingerprint feature, Miss. Hanane Karroumi, Media and PR Manager, TECNO Mobile said, “The accuracy and speed of PHANTOM 5 ‘Touch’ sensor is fantastic, its scanner reads 360 degrees user fingerprint and in just about the same instant the finger makes contact with the rear grove.”

Looking at the Tecno Phantom 5 and going back to when the vendor focused solely on budget smartphones you can’t help but appreciate the efforts the vendor has invested in the growth of the TECNO brand in Nigeria.





Technical Specifications

Display

Display Size: 5.5 inches

Display Type: IPS LCD

Screen Resolution: 1080 x 1920 pixels

Screen Resolution Density: 420 ppi

Screen Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3

You get a 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD display with the Tecno Phantom 5. The Phantom F5 display is slightly bigger (by 0.5-inches) than what you will find on the Phantom Z.

It would have been exciting if Tecno had followed the current market trend and gone with a 2048×1080 resolution, but it seems that’s too much to ask.

Apart from that, you get a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layers to keep scratches and smudges at bay.

Phantom 5 features a screen dimension of 5.5-inch with FHD display and a nice pixel density with a resolution of 1080 X 1920 pixels.

Full HD have the advantage that they allow for a slimmer design as well as offer better battery efficiency, which can result in better battery life. Its Full HD display also offers better contrast.

Design

Dimensions: 151 X 75.8 X 6.8 mm

Weight: 172 g

The design of the Tecno Phantom 5 is undoubtedly the highlight of the smartphone. You get a candy bar design with a unibody construction, implying there is no removable rear cover.

The smartphone is all metal and comes primarily in Gold and Silver exterior colors, a feature that adds to its premium appeal.

The focus on the design is also on the fingerprint sensor. The Tecno Phantom F5 is the first smartphone from the company to feature a fingerprint scanner, therefore it is kind of a big deal.

The fingerprint scanner is placed strategically on rear at a top center location. This is an obvious ergonomically move as it will make it easier to unlock the smartphone.

Tecno Phantom 5 is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor – Tecno Phantom.

It comes with a sleek design measuring 151 X 75.8 X 6.8mm built on a classy glass and complete metal finish.

It shaved more than a millimeter off the thickness of the old Phantom.

Performance

Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop

CPU: MediaTek 1.5GHz Octa-core cortex – A53

RAM: 3 GB

Internal Memory: 32 GB

Micro SD: Yes, up to 128 GB

The Tecno Phantom F5 features a specification profile that matches its exquisite design. You get a 1.5 GHz Octa-core CPU and some 3 GB RAM.

This is a typical flagship-grade performance profile, but as usual, the devil is in the details.

TECNO has a penchant for MediaTek CPUs since they are cheaper than those provided by Qualcomm, a semi-conductor market leader.

Therefore, rather than match the performance of the other flagship smartphones in the market, the Tecno Phantom 5 tries to clone that experience and provide it at a price that most can afford.

However, this shouldn’t be much of an issue since CPU power is often overrated.

Back to the fingerprint scanner, it will be very interesting to see how it works.

My first encounter with a Fingerprint sensor was on the Samsung Galaxy S5 and I thought the feature was neat.

But with time I got bored with sliding my print over and over and I reverted back to a pattern.

Tecno Phantom 5 comes with a power boost. The smartphone is powered by 1.5GHz Octa-core cortex processor. This is paired with a 3GB of RAM for a smooth performance and seamless multi-tasking.

Tecno Phantom 5 comes with twice the storage of some Tecno handset, with 32GB of built-in storage. This leaves ample space for all your files and media.

Cameras

Rear Camera: 13 MP

Secondary Camera: 8 MP

LED Flash: Yes

You get a 13 MP Rear Camera and an 8MP camera for your selfies. The setup is okay, but not the best. I guess if you really want a flawless digital photography experience you should maybe check out the Tecno Camon C8.

Tecno Phantom 5 sports a 13 megapixels camera with faster autofocus on the back with the sensor coming from Samsung.

An 8 megapixels camera is provided in the front with the aid of a LED flash.

The camera supports smart gesture, which probably means you will be able to snap a picture by waving your hand.

Battery and Extras

Battery Capacity: Li-Ion 3000mAh

The 3000mAh battery capacity of the Phantom 5 is impressive, but sadly slightly smaller than what Tecno gave on the Phantom Z and not as cool as the 4000mah battery you will get on the Infinix Hot Note X511.

Extras

Dual SIM

4G Internet

Verdict

The Tecno Business Model mirrors that of Xiaomi is some aspects. It’s about providing flagship grade specifications at a price that other vendors struggle to beat.

Looking at the specification sheet of the Phantom 5 it becomes a complex affair pinpointing what exactly you don’t like about it.

Is it flawless? That I am not sure. But from the massive interest it has aroused among readers of this blog, it will be interesting how it will perform against the other smartphones in the market.

Why you should buy the Tecno Phantom 5

Impressive Design

Great Performance Profile

Awesome Battery Capacity

Fingerprint Scanner

Cons of the Tecno Phantom 5

Expensive

Pricing and availability

Tecno Phantom 5 is now available in Nigeria.

Click here to buy the Phantom 5 smartphone in Nigeria.

The Price of the Tecno Phantom 5 in Nigeria ranges from N109,000 to N113,000 depending on your location in the country.