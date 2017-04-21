Buhari nominates James Momoh as Chairman, NERC

Electricity Pole. PHOTO:csiro.au

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Prof. James Momoh for the position of Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The President’s nominee to the Senate for confirmation is a Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; and Director of Energy Services and Controls at Howard University, United States of America.

Prof. Momoh, a Life Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, has over three decades of teaching and research experience in power system, smart grid, optimisation and power communications.

The 1987 recipient of the National Science Foundation-US White House Presidential Young Investigator Award is a widely published scholar and has held several professional leadership positions in the academia.

Momoh has a Doctorate degree in electrical engineering from Howard University; Master’s degrees in systems engineering from the University of Pennsylvania; and electrical engineering from Carnegie University.

He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1975 from Howard University.

President Buhari, therefore, maintained that Prof. Momoh had the technical knowledge, capacity and integrity to lead the Commission’s effort to bring about the much needed CHANGE in Nigeria’s power sector.

