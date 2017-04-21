Don’t pay above normal price for recharge cards, says MTN

Don’t pay above normal price for recharge cards, says MTN

MTN Nigeria has urged its customers not to pay more than the amount that is printed on any MTN recharge card.

MTN’s Public Relations and Protocol Manager, Mr Funso Aina, said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that the company had not increased prices of recharge cards

“MTN Nigeria hereby use this medium to inform all its subscribers that it has not increased the prices of recharge cards.

“The cost of recharge cards remain the face value stated on the physical vouchers.

“Any increment from any quarters across the country on our recharge cards is without our knowledge,” Aina said.

He said that the telecommunications provider had taken quick steps to ensure compliance on sales of its recharge cards at the stated face value by its trade partners and retailers.

“While we are working assiduously to resolve claims of illegal increases, we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this might have caused.

“Alternatively, we advise our customers to explore other options of purchasing airtime such as MTN Virtual Top Up (VTU), Diamond Yello Account (DYA) or MTN Auto Top-up,” AINA said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service provider has been sending Short Messaging Service (SMS) to its customers on the purported increase on prices of recharge cards.

It reads: ‘Dear customer, please do not agree to pay more than the amount that is printed on any MTN recharge card. Remember – what you see is what you pay!’.

