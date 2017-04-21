Kukah accuses FG of failing to curb insurgency ideology

The Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev Hassan Kukah has accused the Federal Government of failing to stop the ideology that breeds insurgency in the country.Kukah disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, while speaking at a Christian leaders training programme on how to counter violent extremism.

He explained that reconciliation and peaceful coexistence could stop the insurgency agenda and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the country.The cleric stressed that violent extremism, which the Boko Haram sect had displayed has become a major security threat to the continued corporate existence of Nigeria.

He said it is the duty of government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, adding: “The efforts we make cannot replace the duty and responsibility of government.

Kukah urged the Federal Government to step up its responsibility of protecting and defending the citizens, which they were elected to perform.According to him: “We have a common problem, which is violent religious extremism and there is the need to sincerely condemn oral violent extremism and find a common ground, because both the Christian and Islamic religions had come to stay.

On whether Christians can defend themselves from attacks, Kukah said: “We have been talking about the Fulani herdsmen, but those are not the only threats that we face. Even before the policeman on the road, we are entitled to self defence, which may not necessarily be by taking up guns and cutlasses.

“If someone wants to attack you, you could defend yourself by insisting that you have some respect and integrity. In that case, someone in a high office should be able to talk to you courteously.”

Also speaking, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, said God did not make a mistake by bringing us together as a people.He said if we must survive as a country, we must find a way of living together.

“There is no other option for Nigerians than to live together in peace. We may have some differences and interests, but we must learn to stay together. It is like being in a boat together and fighting, in which case everyone would sink,” he said.