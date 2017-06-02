‘Navy needs $250m to refit NNS ARADU’

Posted June 2, 2017 2:47 pm by Comments (1)

‘Navy needs $250m to refit NNS ARADU’

Vice Adm. Ibok-Ette Ibas, says the Nigerian Navy needs 250 million dollars to refit its war ship, NNS ARADU, for maritime operations.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok-Ette Ibas, says the Nigerian Navy needs 250 million dollars to refit its war ship, NNS ARADU, for maritime operations.

Ibas, however, told journalists at the navy’s 61st anniversary celebrations in Lagos on Thursday that refitting NNS ARADU was not an option for now.

“To refit NNS ARADU, the nation would need over 250 million dollars and that is not what the navy can afford for now.

“We desire to have the ship at sea but as soon as the navy is properly funded, we should be able to refit that vessel and have it at sea,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NNS ARADU is one of the three ships in the world with capabilities for simultaneous anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.

The ship also has capability for electronic warfare and naval fire support. Ibas said that the Federal Government had provided a lot for the navy but the navy still needed more.

“We all understand that the navy is an important service that protects the nation’s maritime resources and needs to be given special consideration. “A lot has been provided for the navy in a certain way so we have to work out other strategies to ensure that we are able to carry out our mandate,” he said.

According to him, the nation has faced a lot of ups and downs following series of attacks on national security infrastructure in the last few years.

“The consequences of which resulted to the drop in the nation’s revenue coming from oil but it was perfectly restored and we were able to contain the menace with the dedicated taskforce.

“To that extent, we have been able to provide the needed security at sea and we were able to contain the menace of militants and keep them away. “This is in addition to the dialogue initiated by the Federal Government.

“You are also conversant with the issue of piracy, which the navy has been able to contain with our credible presence at sea,” he said. Ibas added that in the last two years, the navy got some boats which were inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is in addition to various infrastructural logistics and welfare to the officers and men,” the CNS said. The CNS condemned the bloody clash between navy and police men in Cross River, stating that the incident was being probed to bring the perpetrators to book.

One response to ‘Navy needs $250m to refit NNS ARADU’

  1. Godwin June 2nd, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    They should make peace btw themselve

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Navy destroys boats with petroleum products Navy Capt. Mohammed Dahiru, Commander of the Outpost, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the destruction was carried...
  2. Three killed after navy, police officers’ clash in Calabar The burnt police station Two policemen and a naval rating lost their lives on Tuesday night in Calabar, after some suspected naval...
  3. Calabar calm after fatal clash Normalcy has returned to Calabar after a gun duel between the Police and the Nigerian Navy in a part of...
  4. ‘No African carrier in global shipping trade’ Representative of Senate President, Senator Ibn Na-Allah (left), Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Transport Minister,...
  5. 32-member African maritime nations seek trade facilitation strategies The 32-member nations of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) have agreed to facilitate strategies that would enhance trade...
  6. Court hears suit against Stella Oduah June 29 A Federal High Court Lagos on Tuesday, further adjourned till June 29, the hearing in a suit by Sterling Bank...
  7. 5 richest people can end extreme poverty in Nigeria, says OXFAM The Inequality report released by Oxfam International on Wednesday, revealed that the combine wealth of five richest Nigerians, put at...
  8. FG to revoke licenses for private refineries PHOTO: BLOOMBERG The Federal Government on Wednesday said it would revoke licenses given to individuals and corporate organisations for private...
  9. Court grants Babangida Aliyu N150m bail A Minna High Court on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of N150 million to former Gov. Babangida Aliyu of...
  10. Ministry of finance denies hiring foreign PR consultants for N612m Nigeria's finance minister Kemi Adeosun PHOTO: NAN ?The Federal Ministry of Finance said that it had not hired any Public...

< YOHAIG home