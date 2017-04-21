NDLEA arrest suspected drug kingpin

The Adamawa Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the arrest of a suspected drug dealer, Ahmed Buba in Yola. Mr. Yakubu Kibo, the Commander of the agency in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Yola on Friday.

Kibo said that the suspect, 37, was arrested on April 7 at about 8pm with 13.9 grammess of a substance suspected to be cocaine. He said that after the arrest, a laboratory test was conducted by the command and the substance was confirmed to be positive crack cocaine mixed with soda bicarbonate.

“The command on April 7, 2017 at about 20:00 hours arrested a suspected cocaine dealer, Ahmed Buba a.k.a `Ajebo’ with a total of 13.9 grammes of cocaine.

“He was arrested with two cracks of suspected cocaine concealed in a car brain box after trailing him for about six months by agency’s intelligence unit,’’ Kibo said.

He said the suspect admitted to be in the illicit business for the past two years.

“Ahmed Buba has confirmed to the command that the sources of his substances was from Abuja,’’ Kibo said.

He said this was the first time the state command was making arrest involving cocaine.

The commander said that the suspect would soon be charged to court.