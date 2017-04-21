Omotosho canvasses moral training for pupils for effective war on corruption

The founder of Sustainable Health Initiative (SHI) Dr Mike Omotosho has canvassed the introduction of ethical values in schools to build a sound character in our youths.

Omotosho, who lamented the absence of values in the society, said the move would serve as an effective tool to fight corruption from the cradle in the country.

He spoke in Ilorin while interacting with pupils of some selected private primary schools in the state on the core values of nationhood and how to effectively prepare for future leadership of the nation.

Omotosho who contested the kwara state governorship election on the platform of Labour Party (LP) said, “We are too busy in Nigeria catching young budding sport stars but we think it is not necessary to catch them young for leadership responsibility.

“Probably we never believed that one day, the Gowons, Obasanjos and Babangidas and even our incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari will quit the stage and only the trained youths can effectively step into their shoes. Therefore, it will be good if we introduce our pupils to ethical training at the primary school level. “

The SHI leader while soliciting for patience from Nigerians as President Buhari leads the fight against corruption said the struggle might look sluggish but linked the lethargy to the absence of ethical education among majority of the people.

“Many Nigerians are not patriotic. They have no sense of national heritage. We may not blame them much because the training was not there. That is why they steal our heritage, destroy the economy and do all sorts of sharp practises with pleasures. “

He enjoined the pupils to look forward to a brighter future but with a caveat that they must embrace patriotic acts and shun corruption related tendencies to enable the country assume its rightful position among the comity of nations.