Omotosho canvasses moral training for pupils for effective war on corruption

Posted April 21, 2017 3:45 am by Comments

Omotosho canvasses moral training for pupils for effective war on corruption

Dr. Mike Omotosho

The founder of Sustainable Health Initiative (SHI) Dr Mike Omotosho has canvassed the introduction of ethical values in schools to build a sound character in our youths.
Omotosho, who lamented the absence of values in the society, said the move would serve as an effective tool to fight corruption from the cradle in the country.

He spoke in Ilorin while interacting with pupils of some selected private primary schools in the state on the core values of nationhood and how to effectively prepare for future leadership of the nation. 

Omotosho who contested the kwara state governorship election on the platform of Labour Party (LP) said, “We are too busy in Nigeria catching young budding sport stars but we think it is not necessary to catch them young for leadership responsibility. 

“Probably we never believed that one day, the Gowons, Obasanjos and Babangidas and even our incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari will quit the stage and only the trained youths can effectively step into their shoes. Therefore, it will be good if we introduce our pupils to ethical training at the primary school level. “

The SHI leader while soliciting for patience from Nigerians as President Buhari leads the fight against corruption said the struggle might look sluggish but linked the lethargy to the absence of ethical education among majority of the people.

“Many Nigerians are not patriotic. They have no sense of national heritage. We may not blame them much because the training was not there. That is why they steal our heritage, destroy the economy and do all sorts of sharp practises with pleasures. “

He enjoined the pupils to look forward to a brighter future but with a caveat that they must embrace patriotic acts and shun corruption related tendencies to enable the country assume its rightful position among the comity of nations.

 

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Culture, potential tool for attitudinal change – Mike Omotosho, Rotary Gov The high rate of crime, indiscipline and other societal ills in the country have been traced to the neglect of...
  2. CAC: Attaining excellence in leadership and governance training ON assumption of office May 29, 2015, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari promised to encourage accountability, transparency and good...
  3. Corruption: Buhari fighting a worthy fight for all of us – Jonathan’s ex-aide Mrs. Sarah Jubril, Nigeria’s first female presidential candidate, was Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Ethics and Values....
  4. FG targets 30m pupils in ‘free milk’ programme As part of efforts to ?check malnutrition among school pupils, the Federal Government has concluded plans to provide free daily...
  5. No one can accuse the President of fraud, corruption and stealing’ – Buhari’s aide on political affairs, Femi Ojudu says Special Adviser to President Buhari on Political affairs, Femi Ojudu, says that no one can accuse President Buhari of fraud,...
  6. Osun lawmaker canvasses national blueprint on corruption President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to initiate a national blueprint on fighting corruption, and establish a means of ensuring...
  7. Fayose blast Obasanjo says former President lacks moral right to accuse anyone of corruption Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to desist from accusing people of corruption in...
  8. Diaper-wearing Buhari funded with corruption can’t fight corruption – Fayose How many press releases will they release in a day? Here’s another one… Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has...
  9. Corruption: Coalition calls for immediate passage of Anti-corruption, Whistleblower Protection Acts LEADER of Coalition for Buhari, Zuwaira Sani Bakori has called on the National Assembly to immediately pass the Anti-corruption Act,...
  10. Buhari Says Anti-corruption Fight Will Secure Youths’ Future President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerian youths that the ongoing anti-corruption campaign would secure their future. The Nigerian leader gave...

< YOHAIG home