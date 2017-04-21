Save APC now, Frank begs Buhari, Osinbajo, others

A member of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Timi Frank, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National Assembly leadership to rescue the party from collapse.

Other party leaders Frank appealed to in a statement on Friday in Abuja, included Sen. Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

He pleaded with the leaders and other stakeholders to urgently salvage the party.

Frank was reacting to the postponement of the party`s National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings by its National Working Council (NWC).

The party’s NWC through a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday announced the postponement of the meetings citing “unexpected developments“ as reason.

It said that new dates for the meetings would be announced in due course.

Frank, however, blamed the postponement of the meetings on the lack of trust from the party leaders on Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the party’s National Chairman and his leadership style.

He said the party under its current leadership, was not bringing anything on the table to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration contrary to expectations.

He said that what the party needed at the moment a national leadership that could consult widely before taking decision.

