10 Apps Nigerians Used The Most In 2016

Looking at the past year, let’s look at the apps Nigerians used the most and can be found on almost every Nigerian phone

1. WhatsApp

The Instant messaging app would continue to be Nigerians favorite when it comes to It’s text and call devices. This is the app used most by Nigeria in 2016

2. Snapchat

Sort of what became an instant hit this year, Snapchat seems to be the social network preferred by Nigerians in the year 2016

3. Opera

Opera and Opera Mini is still the most famous browser amongst Nigerians, this makes it one of the most used app by Nigerians

4. Instagram

Snapchat is not blowing the competition away especially when Instagram now offers Snapchat like features, Instagram is also one of the most popular social network used by many Nigerians.

5. Uber

The transportation company uber which with It’s app you can order a cab from your current location to your exact destination was also an instant hit in 2016. When many Nigerians using it services.

6. Xender

The file sharing app that uses Wi-Fi-direct to share files, photo and videos is another app widely used by Nigerians especially in 2016.

7. Shazam

Shazam, a song recognition app using audio fingerprinting technology is also one app that became widely used by Nigerians in 2016

8. True caller

An app that suggests names of unknown callers from It’s online database of contacts, true caller, this is also one of the apps that could be found on many Nigerians phones in 2016.

9. Score!

Score! And Score! HERO where games that you’ll have draw a path with your finger from a player to the goal post to score. These we hit games in Nigeria especially in early 2016. Tho people rarely play it now but the game can still be found in many Nigerians phone.

10. Twitter

Twitter is the last on my list but also very popular amongst Nigerians in 2016 with not only individuals but also companies, events and media houses using twitter more than ever before in 2016.

Honorable mention’s

– Facebook Messenger

– BBM

– IMO

– Dream League Soccer

– Clash of Clans

– WattPad

– UC Browser

Happy new year from us at Phoneplanet

