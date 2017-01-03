10 Apps Nigerians Used The Most In 2016

Posted January 3, 2017 6:38 am by Comments

Looking at the past year, let’s look at the apps Nigerians used the most and can be found on almost every Nigerian phone

1. WhatsApp
The Instant messaging app would continue to be Nigerians favorite when it comes to It’s text and call devices. This is the app used most by Nigeria in 2016

2. Snapchat
Sort of what became an instant hit this year, Snapchat seems to be the social network preferred by Nigerians in the year 2016

3. Opera
Opera and Opera Mini is still the most famous browser amongst Nigerians, this makes it one of the most used app by Nigerians

4. Instagram
Snapchat is not blowing the competition away especially when Instagram now offers Snapchat like features, Instagram is also one of the most popular social network used by many Nigerians.

5. Uber
The transportation company uber which with It’s app you can order a cab from your current location to your exact destination was also an instant hit in 2016. When many Nigerians using it services.

6. Xender
The file sharing app that uses Wi-Fi-direct to share files, photo and videos is another app widely used by Nigerians especially in 2016.

7. Shazam
Shazam, a song recognition app using audio fingerprinting technology is also one app that became widely used by Nigerians in 2016

8. True caller
An app that suggests names of unknown callers from It’s online database of contacts, true caller, this is also one of the apps that could be found on many Nigerians phones in 2016.

9. Score!
Score! And Score! HERO where games that you’ll have draw a path with your finger from a player to the goal post to score. These we hit games in Nigeria especially in early 2016. Tho people rarely play it now but the game can still be found in many Nigerians phone.

10. Twitter
Twitter is the last on my list but also very popular amongst Nigerians in 2016 with not only individuals but also companies, events and media houses using twitter more than ever before in 2016.

Honorable mention’s
– Facebook Messenger
– BBM
– IMO
– Dream League Soccer
– Clash of Clans
– WattPad
– UC Browser

Happy new year from us at Phoneplanet
https://phoneplanetblog.wordpress.com/2017/01/01/10-apps-nigerians-used-the-most-in-2016/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. War of supremacy among Instant messaging apps While IM apps have become the standard chatting platforms, there appears to be war of supremacy among instant messaging apps...
  2. 7 Awesome Mobile Apps By Google You’ve Probably Never Heard Of Google does receive fair backlash from people for the privacy invasion through its apps and services, but most people will...
  3. Opera Launches It’s Own Free VPN Opera has finally launched its free VPN software to Android today, after integrating its VPN technology into its desktop browser...
  4. Ten reasons why people love social media apps While technology continues to shrink the whole world, making it a global village, the influence of social media on people...
  5. Twitter expands video role with streaming TV apps Twitter on Wednesday moved deeper into video, announcing a new application that will offer free content on major streaming TV...
  6. You Can Now Open Up To 20 Tabs Simultaneously On UC Browser! UC browser is arguably one of the oldest and best browser for mobile devices. UC browser offer a customizable user...
  7. Ten Hottest And Best Social Media Entertainers In Nigeria 2016 – T.I.N Magazine Sorry this list is coming out late, after days, we at[b] T.I.N Magazine [/b]recently just concluded the personalities to be...
  8. Top 6 free apps for busy Nigerian mothers Today’s Nigerian mothers no longer want to sit at home. They also want to contribute economically to their families. Hence,...
  9. Fraudsters under the grab of free Apps HYDERABAD: Think twice before downloading free Apps (applications) on your mobile as fraudsters are using these free Apps as a...
  10. NNN Nigeria: Nigerians Caution Each Other Against Ponzi Scheme Nigerians on social media have opened 2017 discussion with the NNN Nigeria ponzi schme modeled alongside the popular Mavrodian scheme,...

< YOHAIG home