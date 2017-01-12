10 Facts About Pretty Mike, The Man Who Goes About With Girls On A Leash

Posted January 12, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike who is fond of
stepping out to events with girls on a leash is the
co-owner of Club Uno, formerly Q Club on Allen
Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Read below:

1 Pretty Mike’s real name is Mike Eze Nwalie

Nwogu.

2 He is 30 years old.

3 He is from a family of 9 – 7 boys and 2 girls.

4 He spent most of his life in Houston, Texas.

5 Pretty Mike studied Computer Engineering.

6 Pretty Mike runs Club Uno formerly known as
Q Club alongside his elder brother, Frank ‘Don-

Nero’ Nwogu.

7 He is currently in a serious relationship and

hopes to marry this year.

8 He is also into transportation of textile.

9 Pretty Mike goes almost everywhere with an

umbrella.

10 He is a die-hard fan of crazy parties with

lots of women.

https://www.naij.com/tag/pretty-mike-club-uno.html

