10 Facts About Pretty Mike, The Man Who Goes About With Girls On A Leash
Popular Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike who is fond of
stepping out to events with girls on a leash is the
co-owner of Club Uno, formerly Q Club on Allen
Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.
Read below:
1 Pretty Mike’s real name is Mike Eze Nwalie
Nwogu.
2 He is 30 years old.
3 He is from a family of 9 – 7 boys and 2 girls.
4 He spent most of his life in Houston, Texas.
5 Pretty Mike studied Computer Engineering.
6 Pretty Mike runs Club Uno formerly known as
Q Club alongside his elder brother, Frank ‘Don-
Nero’ Nwogu.
7 He is currently in a serious relationship and
hopes to marry this year.
8 He is also into transportation of textile.
9 Pretty Mike goes almost everywhere with an
umbrella.
10 He is a die-hard fan of crazy parties with
lots of women.
