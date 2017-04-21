10 Major Mistakes People Make When Changing Their Car Oil

If you change your own oil (or even if you have a shop do it), your car may not be getting all the attention it needs. Almost everyone who has ever changed the oil in a car has made at least one of these mistakes at one time or another.

To help you learn from our mistakes (and so that you don’t have to make them yourself), here is our list of the top ten major mistakes you’re making when changing your car’s oil.

1) Changing the oil too frequently, not frequently enough, or not at all.



It’s best to follow the oil change interval specified in your owner’s manual. If most of your driving is stop and go, you spend a lot of time idling, you tow regularly, or you live on a dirt road, you may need to follow the ‘Severe’ oil change schedule.

While changing the oil too frequently probably isn’t going to damage your engine, it is going to hurt your wallet. Not changing the oil frequently enough on the other hand can lead to costly engine repairs and the dreaded ‘sludge



2) Not checking the oil between changes.



The recommendation used to be to check your oil every time you filled your car up with gas. Some full-service stations (remember those?) even offered to check your oil for you, and if the attendant forgot to offer, your gas was free.

Today you are probably safe checking your oil once every week or two, unless you know your car burns oil or has a leak. Some people are pedants and recommend checking it every day, which seems excessive, but better safe than sorry, right?

3) Not performing other routine maintenance at the same time.

If you bring your car into a shop for an oil change, they’ll probably want to do a lube job, grease your doors, grease your emergency brake, and check the air filter, brake fluid, transmission fluid, engine coolant, and power steering fluid. Many times people who do their own maintenance will call it a day as soon as they are done swapping out the oil, without tending to these other tasks.

While many cars today don’t come with any grease fittings that need servicing, some aftermarket parts still include grease zerks that should be kept filled with a good quality grease.



4) Using oil additives

With today’s oils and engines, using an oil additive is probably not going to provide any benefits, and may in some extreme cases actually harm your engine. Generally, if your motor is in good shape, and you follow the recommended oil change interval and use the recommended type and weight of oil, using an oil additive is just going to be a waste of money.

Today’s engines often outlive the vehicles that they are installed in, even without the use of any special additives.



5) Using the wrong weight of motor oil.

If you are still using 10w30 because that’s what you’ve always used or because that’s what you remember your mother or father buying, you’re probably making this mistake. Modern cars have tighter tolerances, and aren’t usually designed to use 10w30 anymore.