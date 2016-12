Certain gadgets are expected to be carried in every vehicle at all times to meet the requirements of the law. These include:

1. Warning triangle (c-caution)

2. Fire extinguisher

3. Jack

4. Spare tyre

5. First Aid kit

6. Wheel spanner

7. Water

8. Hydraulic

9. Transmission fluid

10. Torch light

11. Spare fan belt

