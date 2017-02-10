“11 Things Nigerian Girls Do When Valentine’s Day Is Close”

Valentine’s Day is really close



Everyone wants to receive nice presents and cute stuff to show off to their friends. If you the girl you’ve been toasting starts giving you extra attention, you should be very afraid! Here are some things Nigerian girls do when the need Valentine’s Day Bae.

1. Start calling you randomly just to say ‘hi’

2. Using you as their DP and showing you off on social media

3. She becomes extra romantic



“Baby have i told you i love you today? ”

http://otownloaded.com/11-things-nigerian-girls-valentine-day-close/