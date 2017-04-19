NYSC registration starts tomorrow 20th April 2017. So let me inform you about some important things…

Information is a powerful one. In other for you to be informed, I am presenting 11 things you Must Know Before NYSC registration.

1. U must have a functional email or gmail. DO NOT make use of d cyber cafe man email. If u don’t have create a new 1. It’s simple and easy to create. A gmail is better… You can indicate below a that I can create 1 for you in case you don’t know how.

2. Make sure you Register with your active phone number. DO NOT also use the cyber man’s phone number.

As times goes on, you will getting text messages from NYSC management. Important message you don’t want to miss. So your active phone number will be a life saver.

3. After registration, keep checking your mail. A URL address would be sent directly to your mail. That address will redirect you to an NYSC website where you can print ur green card.

Do not miss that.

4. You will pay #3,000 preferably online with your debit cart (mastercard or verve not visa). It is mandatory if you want to print the letter online. But you can go back to your institution to collect for free.

5. You must do your Biometric verification by yourself. Somebody cannot do it for you. Make sure you complete the process. It is very important. Don’t allow anyone to do it for you. If your thumb I not showing, don’t tell a guy beside you to quickly do it for you. Do it by yourself.

5. The 3 official NYSC websites are:

portal.nysc.gov.ng

nysc.org.ng

portal.nysc.org.ng

6. Four states will be chosen from 4 geopolitical zones. Note: u will not be posted to your state of origin and state you graduated from.

7. In d camp, u will need d following 4 clearance letter, call-up letter (original), school ID, medical fitness paper from a government hospital and original statement of result. Do not laminate.

8. You print your call up letters from your mails. Make sure you change your password after printing so that the cyber man wont go to your mail without your consent.

You can even print on your phone, so to a flash drive and print it. With a Colored Printer.

9. Your Green Card and Call Up Letter should be printed with colored printer and not black and white printer.

10. Do your registration by yourself or be actively present when doing it. Some information would be collected via the form that you can’t just leave for someone to guess for you.

Though you will still have the opportunity to edit few things later. But it’s just better you fill in this information by yourself.

