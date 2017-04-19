11 Years After: See What The 1st Winner Of Big Brother Nigeria, Katung Looks Like Now
12 contestants competed for One hundred thousand dollars in the maiden edition of the Big Brother Nigeria in 2006 and Katung Aduwak emerged as winner.
Here are some of his throwback Photos:
his childhood photo
and his photos as winner of the BBN 2006.
Katung Aduwak got married in 2013. Photo credit: Bellanaija
See his recent Photos after the cut.
with Thin Tall Tony
Photos sourced from his Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/p/BTAKjlWF-9Z/
