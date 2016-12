We got some of the cast of this season’s of Coke Studio to remix the Christmas Classic “ 12 days of Christmas” Coke Studio Africa style! It features Yemi Alade, 2Baba , Waje , Cynthia Morgan and many More!

Enjoy!

Via: http://360jamng.net/video-coke-studio-africa-12-days-of-christmas-ft-yemi-alade-2baba-waje-cynthia-morgan/





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5yc8erX_Vg