1,260 Policemen From The South West Protest Transfer To Northern States

Posted December 29, 2016 6:38 am by Comments

NOT fewer than 1,260 policemen from the six South West states of the country recently transferred to Northern states, especially the North East, where Boko Haram insurgency was rampant, have complained bitterly against what they termed ‘lopsided transfer that attracts no incentives.

According to a signal by AIG Abdul Bude from Force Headquarters, Abuja, dated December 24, 2016 with reference No CB 4770/FS/FHQ/ABJ/Vol. 5/232, the affected policemen have been mandated to assemble in Kaduna on January 4, 2017.

Though, they said as security agents, their primary duty is to protect lives and property, they are not comfortable with the way the transfer which dates back to 1997 is being handled.

An impeccable source told Vanguard that the transfer carried out in 1997, 2003 and 2015 had recorded heavy casualties among the policemen from the South West due to inadequate facilities.

They are principally unhappy because they are allegedly not treated equally with their Northern counterparts.

One of the affected policemen who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation said their northern colleagues who are equally transferred at the same time are treated as sacred cows because despite disobeying the police authorities, by shunning the transfer, still get to collect their salaries.

According to one of them: ‘’Lives of several policemen from the South West that were transferred in the past had been wasted by the insurgents.’’

Other grievances of the aggrieved policemen include non-provision of vehicles to convey them to their new stations; non-provision of accommodation and other welfare packages, language barrier and non-familiarity with the northern terrain.

He said; “Since they started the transfer, lives of several policemen of South West extraction have been wasted because when they transfer them, the authority would not provide necessary facilities such as money, accommodation which make them prone to attacks by the insurgents.

“We are not happy at all. This transfer was earlier stopped by the National Assembly and a powerful politician from the South West in 2015. It is the same policemen that are being transferred now. We knew this because their transfer letters bore their former ranks under the former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase.”

With the transfer, he said the police authorities ran foul of an earlier document which states that no policeman should be transferred outside his zone of origin.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/1260-policemen-s-west-protest-transfer-northern-states/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. PDP Chairmanship: South-West Supports Northern Candidacy The South-West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed its National Executive Committee’s proposal to retain the position...
  2. June 12: South West States Celebrate Historic Election Nigerians today mark the 23 years anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely acclaimed to be the freest...
  3. PDP Chairmanship: S/West Supports Northern Candidate The South West chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its support for a Northern candidate, asking other...
  4. Group Asks EFCC To Probe Alleged Shortchanging Of 5 South-West States By Glanvill Enthoven & Co. Nigeria Limited 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Group Asks EFCC To Probe Alleged Shortchanging Of 5 South-West States By Glanvill Enthoven & Co....
  5. AIG parades 458 suspected criminals in Kaduna, promises mass transfer of policemen The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), zone 7, Mr Ballah Nasarawa, on Friday, said a total of 458 suspected...
  6. Carrot Farming In The South West (Photos) many believe that carrot can not be grown here in the south west but only in Northern part of the...
  7. Imams In South-West, Edo & Delta States Appoint New Aare Musulumi Of Yoruba Land The League of Imams and Alfas in the South-West, Edo and Delta States have approved the appointment of an Ibadan-based...
  8. Lagos demands transfer of policemen over illegal raid The Lagos State Government has told the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, to move out some policemen attached...
  9. Transfer window absolutely ridiculous, says West Brom’s Pulis West Brom coach Tony Pulis blasted the transfer window as “ridiculous” on Sunday after he was forced to rest unsettled...
  10. We are not breaking away from Northern Governors Forum – North West Govs North West Governors Thursday declared the sub regional chief executives are working assiduously for the development of northern region. The...

< YOHAIG home