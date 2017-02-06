13-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Builds Fan That Lasts Up To 19 Hours Without Electricity

Thirteen-year-old Ukoma Michael from Nigeria is one of the youngest and best upcoming tech entrepreneurs in the world. He invented a battery-operated fan that will last for up to 19 hours. He calls them “Blue Wind Fans,” and they come in different shapes and sizes from table top to free standing. Once the fans are charged, they can run for up to 19 hours!

How he does it

Michael makes his fans from aluminum and wire, and uses old cartons for packaging. This makes them very affordable for low income families, but the fans are presentable and modern looking, blue with a high-tech appearance. As a young entrepreneur, Michael has more plans in his future; he wants to eventually manufactor not just fans, but also engine parts, and aircrafts.

A new trend in Africa

Michael represents a growing trend in countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa where schools are increasingly becoming dedicated to encouraging youths to develop exceptional solutions to the country’s problems.

Young tech entrepreneurs like Michael are not disappointing the schools or their communities as they develop innovative products that will not only improve lives, but also have huge potential for commercialization as Africa continues to develop.



For more details about his product, visit www.facebook.com/Blue-wind-production-1825918957626121/

http://blog.blackbusiness.org/2017/01/ukoma-michael-13-year-old-nigerian-entrepreneur-builds-hi-tech-fans.html?m=1#.WJgrIKAo_qC