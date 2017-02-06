13-Year-Old Nigerian Boy Builds Fan That Lasts Up To 19 Hours Without Electricity

Posted February 6, 2017 10:38 am by Comments

Thirteen-year-old Ukoma Michael from Nigeria is one of the youngest and best upcoming tech entrepreneurs in the world. He invented a battery-operated fan that will last for up to 19 hours. He calls them “Blue Wind Fans,” and they come in different shapes and sizes from table top to free standing. Once the fans are charged, they can run for up to 19 hours!

How he does it

Michael makes his fans from aluminum and wire, and uses old cartons for packaging. This makes them very affordable for low income families, but the fans are presentable and modern looking, blue with a high-tech appearance. As a young entrepreneur, Michael has more plans in his future; he wants to eventually manufactor not just fans, but also engine parts, and aircrafts.

A new trend in Africa

Michael represents a growing trend in countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa where schools are increasingly becoming dedicated to encouraging youths to develop exceptional solutions to the country’s problems.

Young tech entrepreneurs like Michael are not disappointing the schools or their communities as they develop innovative products that will not only improve lives, but also have huge potential for commercialization as Africa continues to develop.

For more details about his product, visit www.facebook.com/Blue-wind-production-1825918957626121/

http://blog.blackbusiness.org/2017/01/ukoma-michael-13-year-old-nigerian-entrepreneur-builds-hi-tech-fans.html?m=1#.WJgrIKAo_qC

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Boy Builds Standing Fan Using Wires Without Electricity (Photos) The young boy, Mr. Ukoma Michael hails from Ideato north, L.G.A in Imo state but resides in Aba with his...
  2. 5 Tips to Ensure your Makeup Lasts 24 Hours Women who have oily skins don’t really fancy makeup because it turns messy after a few hours. While makeup enhances...
  3. How Many Hours Does Your Phone Lasts On Heavy Usage And What Is The Capacitance? Hello nairalanders, how many hours does your phone lasts on heavy usage and what is your phone battery capacity. Mine...
  4. Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs release N150m to fund Nigerian Entrepreneurs this year Are you a young entrepreneur? Do you require smart business skills training? Does your business require funds? Do you lack...
  5. 5 Nigerian Tech Talents have made it to the US GIST Semi-Finals | Vote to get them in the Finals! It is a known fact that Nigeria is full of entrepreneurial talents, and lately our technology entrepreneurs have started gaining...
  6. This 22 Year Old Nigerian-British Vlogger makes $4.5 million a year – Forbes Forbes released its first-ever Top earning YouTube stars list aka the “YouTube Millionaires list” and it is a must read...
  7. Nigerian tech start-ups given launch pad with DEMO Africa 2015 No fewer than thirty technology start-ups would showcase their talents at this year’s Demo Africa Forum billed to happen in...
  8. AYE inaugurates student association in CU A new chapter of the Africa’s Young Entrepreneur Students Association (AYESA) has been inaugurated at Covenant University in Otta, Ogun...
  9. 14-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Meets With John Kerry In US (Photos) 14-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Makes History In The US, Meets With John Kerry. For the very first time in the history...
  10. BN Weddings – Video: “When We Talked for 8 Hours Straight I Knew I Met Someone Special” Ann & Michael’s Polish & Nigerian Celebration What could be sweeter than a couple reciting their own vows? Polish Dr. Ann and Nigerian Dr. Michael poured out their hearts before...

< YOHAIG home