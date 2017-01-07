14-Year-Old Girl Killed In Southern Kaduna By Fulani Herdsmen Buried Today (Pics)
Posted January 7, 2017 8:38 pm by admin Comments
Below is what Chukwudi shared….
’14 years old Anna Morik, killed in Goska in Southern Kaduna by Fulani herdsmen was buried today.
This is sad!
May her innocent soul RIP’
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/14-years-old-anna-morik-killed-in-goska.html?m=1
Related posts:
- Photo Of A Guy Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Southern Kaduna According to SpectaScope Nigeria,Ezra Yakubu a.k.a Baba Rogo was killed on 24th December by Fulani herdsmen when they attacked southern...
- Graphic Pics Of 14-Year-Old Daughter Of Ex-Kaduna LGA Boss Killed By Fulani Herdsmen Graphic Pics Of 14yr Old Child Of Ex-LGA Boss Killed By Fulani In Kaduna Last Night According to SpectaScope Nigeria,...
- Graphic photos: Over 40 people including children killed by Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna Over 40 people including children have been reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in Chawai Chiefdom, Kamaru Ward in Kauru Local...
- Father Of Seminarian Killed By Fulanis In Enugu Dies, Both Buried Same Day (Pics) As shared by Ibeneme….. ‘Is the duty of our elected Governors to protect the live and property of its people....
- SSS 2 girl, 5 others killed in night attack on Goska, near Kafanchan Kafanchan (Kaduna) – Unknown gunmen killed six persons in an attack on Goska, a village near Kafanchan, in Jemaa Local...
- Fulani Herdsmen Attack Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (Photos) Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a village named Goska under Kanikon district, local government Jema’a in the southern state of Kaduna...
- 14 year old Daughter of ex Local government chairman killed in renewed Southern Kaduna attack (graphic photos) The 14 year old daughter of Barrister Gideon Morik, a former Chairman of Jema’a Local government area in Southern Kaduna,...
- Four Killed In Southern Kaduna’s Fresh Attack At least four people have been killed and several houses torched in an attack on Mile One and Paskori villages in...
- Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Burn 500 Houses, Kill 4,000 People In Southern Kaduna Suspected Fulani herdsmen burn over 500 houses, kill over 4,000 people in Southern Kaduna The Youth Wing of Southern Kaduna...
- 808 People Killed in Southern Kaduna Attacks, Catholic Church Claims No fewer than 808 people have been killed in the ongoing attacks on communities by suspected armed herdsmen in Southern...
What do you think?