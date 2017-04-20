16 University Students Beheaded In Edo Cult War

Posted April 20, 2017 9:38 am by Comments

Varsity says statement ‘false, embarrassing’; demands apology from CP or…

Startling revelations have emerged of a gory tale in the raging rival cult war involving high profile kin pins including senior lecturers of the Edo State owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

This follows the discovery through its statistics by police in the state that over 16 students of the institution have so far been beheaded during violent cult clashes between various groups in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Haliru Gwandu stated this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Benin, the state capital on the successes of the command in the last three weeks.

He disclosed that 61 suspects, who include armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and rapists, were arrested within the period under review.

But in a swift reaction the Deputy Registrar, Information/Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Edward Aihevba, said the statements credited to the commissioner of police “as totally false and embarrassing.”

Aihevba said management of the institution “is horrified by the false news story, making the rounds in the print, electronic and social media, credited to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, that three lecturers of the university have been arrested for alleged cult-related activities.”

https://newtelegraphonline.com/metro/police-16-aau-students-beheaded-edo-cult-war/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ambrose Alli University Lecturers Arrested For Cultism, Guns Recovered (Pic) THE Edo State Police Command said it arrested some lecturers of the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma for allegedly engaging in...
  2. Edo: Police arrest 35 students during cult initiation Three persons have been arrested for allegedly initiating 35 students of various tertiary institutions in Edo State into cultism. They...
  3. Two students killed in Edo cult war Death toll in the ongoing rival cults war in Edo State is increasing by the day since cult related killings...
  4. 56 students renounce membership of cult groups in Kogi FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja About 56 student cult members, on Tuesday, in the premises of the Kogi State Police command,...
  5. University of Agric, Makurdi, shut indefinitely as 5 die in cult fight Authorities of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, have shut down the institution indefinitely following cult activities which led to the...
  6. 97 Students Renounce Cult Membership In Nasarawa About 97 students from five tertiary institutions in Nasarawa state have renounced their cult membership and are starting a new...
  7. Osun State University Students React To “No Tuition, No Exam” Rules Students of the Osun State University in all campuses who payed half Tuition were Interrupted today from writing the semester...
  8. Federal University Lafia Matriculates 1,500 Students The Federal University Lafia has matriculated 1,500 students into the various programmes for the 2016/2017 academic session. The Vice Chancellor...
  9. Anambra police arrest over 40 students for kidnapping and cult activities 40 suspects accused of involvement in criminal activities, including cultism, kidnapping, car snatching and vandalism, were paraded on Wednesday by...
  10. Cult members kill Jos varsity student A BLOODY clash between two rival cult groups at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) over the weekend has left a...

< YOHAIG home