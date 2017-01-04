18-Year-Old Student Develops Alarm Footmat, Solar-Powered Mower & Grinder (Pics)

18-Year-Old Student In Oyo Develops Alarm Footmat, Solar-Powered Mower & Grinder

Nigeria has really got talents. This type of skill needs to be harnessed. An 18-yr-old SS3 student of Federal Government College FGC Ogbomoso, Oyo state -Tobi Ayanwoye, developed an alarm footmat, solar-powered mower and grinder.

Photo-credit; Lukmonfasasi

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/see-what-18-year-old-ss3-student-in.html

