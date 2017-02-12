‘$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan’ – Emir Sanusi

As more revelations are beginning to surface the Internet about the extent of corruption under Former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) discovered and recovered over $ 9.8m and £74,000 cash from Former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu at his Kaduna home on February 3rd.

Former Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi alerted Nigerians about the doom we were heading to as over $ 1Billion (N340 Billion) was stolen every month under the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

