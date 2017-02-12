2 New Fake Big Brother Naija Housemates Have Been Added
Posted February 12, 2017 9:38 pm by admin Comments
Big Brother Naija justed added to more housemates to big brother house, these two housemates are fake…
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/bbnaija-two-more-fake-ese-and-one.html
Related posts:
- Photos Of Big Brother Naija Ex Housemates, Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Soma and Miyonse who were evicted last week have already started their media tour in...
- Big Brother Naija : 3 Housemates up for eviction Miyonse, Efe and Soma have been nominated for eviction on Sunday from the on-going Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show....
- Meet Debie-Rise & Bassey, The 2 New Big Brother Naija Housemates Big Brother Nigeria introduced two new housemates to the show today making 14 housemates on the Big Brother Naija 2017...
- Photos Of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty, Getting Wild & Naughty Photos Of Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty, Getting Wild & Naughty These are photos of Big Brother Naija’s ‘most...
- Big Birother Naija Housemates go on kissing spree (photos & videos) Housemates of Big Brother Naija went on a kissing spree after the Head of House, Efe declared a kissing festival....
- Drama As BBNaija Housemates Sing Femi Kuti’s “Sorry For Nigeria” A serious and shameful drama happened tonight on the Big Brother Naija show. It was their usual Saturday night party...
- Nigerian govt steps in, probes why Big Brother Naija moved to South Africa The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is to investigate why the event could not hold on Nigerian soil. The post Nigerian...
- Watch As Miyonse Finally Got Down With T-Boss In Big Brother Naija (Video) Big Brother Naija Housemate Miyonse, has finally fulfilled his wish of getting down with sexy lady of the House, Tboss....
- Meet Bassey and Debie-Rise, the new housemates in #BBNaija After a first week filled with drama, tears, one house party and nude show by ThinTallTony, #BBNaija housemates and their...
- ‘My lover is kissing other men in Big Brother Naija’ Mobola Sadiq A Twitter user, Ekwelike Stanley, who claimed to be the lover of one of the housemates in Big...
What do you think?